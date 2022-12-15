Bickering between Elche and Murcia about the fast train to Madrid has begun in earnest

The Mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, has demanded that the President of the Region of Murcia, Fernando Lopez Miras, “immediately rectify” his proposal to remove the stops for the High-Speed Train (Alta Velocidad AVE) in Orihuela and Murcia in order to shorten the journey time between Madrid and the capital of the neighbouring autonomous community.

The retaliation from Elche comes after the President of the Region of Murcia said: “Perhaps it would not be out of the question to say that if we are committed to the Alta Velocidad it cannot stop in Orihuela and it cannot stop in Elche, because of course, if we have stops every 50 km it is no longer a high-speed train.”

The mayor of Elche responded: “First of all, I am delighted that the AVE is coming to Murcia, that this infrastructure, which is the backbone of our country, continues to expand and connect territories and people. Therefore, it is good news for Spain, for Elche and for Murcia.”

“As for the statements made by the President of the Region of Murcia, I would ask him to rectify them immediately; they are statements that make no sense, they are foolish.”

“We are all aware that the AVE does not connect any territory directly, but that there are intermediate stops and it is normal that the third city of the Valencian Community is connected by High Speed and that the Madrid-Murcia line has an intermediate stop in Elche,” the mayor added.