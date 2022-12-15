By Chris King • 15 December 2022 • 1:36

14-year-old Morocco fan killed in Montpellier after car with French flag runs over him

A 14-year-old Morocco football fan was killed after the driver of a car displaying a French flag ran over him.

The authorities in the French city of Montpellier confirmed this morning, Thursday, December 15, that a 14-year-old Morocco football fan was killed after a car ran over him. A statement was released by Hugues Moutouh, on behalf of the Prefect of Herault.

It translates as: “A young boy was violently hit this Wednesday evening in Montpellier by a driver after the semi-final match of the football World Cup. He was transferred to the hospital in absolute emergency, where he died shortly after medical treatment. My thoughts are with his family and friends”.

“The vehicle was found near the scene of the accident and placed in a pound. A police investigation is progressing rapidly under the direction of the prosecutor’s office”.

Video footage posted on social media captured the moment a driver panicked after he became surrounded by a crowd of Moroccan fans who attempted to steal a French flag that was sticking out of the back window of his vehicle.

Online reports said that violence had broken out in Montpellier with football fans throwing fireworks at police officers who had been deployed in the city. Street furniture was also thrown, along with rocks, with fires being lit in the streets. The police responded with rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas.

🚨A car with French fans has reportedly driven over Moroccan fan in the city of #Montpellier, #Fance, critically inuring one person, after felling threatened by the group of Moroccan fan trying to steal his flag and pounding on the car. -Correction pic.twitter.com/7rNXQ77CGm — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) December 14, 2022

#Update: Just in – Other video footage from another angle showing you the Moroccan fans trying to steal the French flag of the car and pounding on it, when then speeding and turning away driving over the group of Moroccan fans after feeling threatened in #Montpellier, #Fance. pic.twitter.com/G750JUT2N3 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) December 14, 2022

Football fans had taken to the streets following the 2022 Qatar World Cup semi-final that was played on Wednesday 14, in which France beat Morocco 2-0. Violence involving Moroccan fans had erupted in various parts of Europe after previous matches in the tournament, but there had been no serious incidents.

⚡️ After the semi-final match of the World Cup in Qatar, in which the French team defeated the Moroccan team with a score of 2: 0, clashes broke out between the fans of the two national teams in Montpellier, France. 👉 @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/6S2kNvkPY9 — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) December 14, 2022

