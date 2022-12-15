By Chris King • 15 December 2022 • 17:57

HUGE managerial sacking is EIGHTH to go after World Cup losses

Portugal manager Fernando Santos became the eighth international manager to be fired after losing at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Fernando Santos was fired today, Thursday, December 15, as manager of Portugal. His team suffered a shock defeat in the quarter-finals 2022 Qatar World Cup at the hands of Morocco after being one of the pre-tournament favourites to lift the iconic trophy.

In the process, Santos became the eighth international team boss to either be fired or resign after being knocked out of this year’s tournament. Although they lost to South Korea, Portugal topped their group – where they were up against Uruguay and Ghana – and followed that by destroying Switzerland 6-1 in the round of 16.

News of his sacking came via numerous media outlets, including resected sports journalist Fabrizio Romano on his official Twitter profile @FabrizioRomano.

Fernando Santos is no longer the head coach of Portugal. The decision has been made after World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 #Qatar2022 Portugal will appoint new manager in the next weeks. pic.twitter.com/NI52gw9Aeh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2022

Under the guidance of Santos, the Portuguese were crowned champions of Europe in 2016. He also led them to victory in the 2019 Nations League finals. Among the names believed to be in the frame to replace him is that of Jose Mourinho, currently enjoying a successful spell with Seria A giants Roma in Italy.

