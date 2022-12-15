BREAKING: MASSIVE explosion in Russian-occupied city of Irmino in Luhansk, Ukraine

By Chris King • 15 December 2022 • 21:57

A massive explosion occurred in the Russian-occupied city of Irmino in Luhansk, Ukraine, believed to be a direct hit on an ammunition depot.

A massive explosion rocked the Russian-occupied city of Irmino this evening, Thursday, December 15. It is believed that the Ukrainian military possibly made a direct hit on an ammunition depot located in the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic territory.

Video footage uploaded onto social media shows a huge blast occurring, lighting up the night sky as it explodes. Local sources online have speculated that the strike took out a warehouse storing munitions for the Russian army. One user said they had geolocated the location as about an hour east of Bakhmut.

Huge 💥 in occupied #Irmino, Luhansk earlier tonight… pic.twitter.com/cU3AwJzgz7 — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) December 15, 2022

Explosions are heard in the city of Irmino, which is temporarily part of the so-called LPR. Video from local social networks. pic.twitter.com/H3LpuGbaOh — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) December 15, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

