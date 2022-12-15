BREAKING: Police units respond to active shooter at Northlake Mall in Charlotte, NC

By Chris King • 15 December 2022 • 21:36

Police units respond to active shooter at Northlake Mall in Charlotte, NC

Police units have responded to reports of an active shooter at the Northlake Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police units are said to be responding to reports of an active shooter at the Northlake Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina today, Thursday, December 15.

Online reports claim that at least two persons have been shot. They have reportedly been transferred to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, as reported by fox3now.com.

As we write, video footage has appeared online, courtesy of Royal Intel @royalIntel_, showing police officers apprehending a teenage suspect inside the premises.

#BREAKING #URGENT There’s been a shooting at Northlake Mall in Charlotte. 2 people have been shot and have been rushed to the hospital with life threatening activities. Video shows a teenage suspect getting arrested at the scene. pic.twitter.com/bm5D1wJHIL — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) December 15, 2022

