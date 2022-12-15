By Matthew Roscoe • 15 December 2022 • 11:51

WATCH: Captured Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles in service of Ukrainian Naval Infantry Battalion. Image: Karasev Viktor/Shutterstock.com

VIDEOS circulating online on Thursday, December 15, reportedly show captured Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles being used by Ukraine’s 503rd Separate Naval Infantry Battalion in Ukraine.

A viral video, shared by Kyiv-based journalist Jimmy Rushton, shows “a Ukrainian armoured unit equipped with several captured Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles.”

The caption on the video, which has been liked hundreds of times, also noted that the MP-3 infantry fighting vehicles were “an extremely well-armed and capable vehicle the Ukrainians did not operate before the war.”

A Ukrainian armoured unit equipped with several captured Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles – an extremely well armed and capable vehicle the Ukrainians did not operate before the war.🇺🇦pic.twitter.com/uOEfEdALyu — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) December 15, 2022

Hours earlier, war analyst Rob Lee posted two videos of captured BMP-3 in Ukrainian service.

Another captured Russian BMP-3 in Ukrainian service in Bakhmut. 2/https://t.co/vVcO5BT2lK pic.twitter.com/2ZGFOYtWYz — Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 15, 2022

The BMP-3 is a Soviet and Russian infantry fighting vehicle, a successor to the BMP-1 and BMP-2.

The abbreviation BMP stands for ‘Boevaya Mashina Pehoty.’

Social media users commented on the footage.

One person said: “If only the Russians would stop providing Ukraine with so many weapons.”

If only the Russians would stop providing Ukraine with so many weapons. https://t.co/q67ejM2VIn — TSRHG (@TSRHG) December 15, 2022

While another wrote: “Why does Russia keep prolonging the war in this way? 😂”

Why does Russia keep prolonging the war in this way? 😂 — Drifticles (@eatsporridge) December 15, 2022

“4 impeccable BMP-3 😳😳😳 How generous the Russian Lend-Lease,” a third person said on Twitter.

4 BMP-3 impecables 😳😳😳 Qué generoso el Lend-Lease ruso. https://t.co/doVTrdefJ4 — Kevin 🇺🇦🌻 (@kevin120k) December 15, 2022

The videos come days after Russian troops reportedly captured a Sisu XA-185 amphibious armoured personnel carrier from Ukrainian troops.

Images circulating on December 12, reportedly show a captured Ukrainian Sisu XA-185 amphibious armoured personnel carrier, which was donated by Finland to Ukraine as part of the country’s support for President Zelensky’s war efforts against Russia, in the east of the war-torn country.

Prominent Twitter account @UAWeapsons posted a picture of a Russian soldier posing in front of the APC, alongside the caption: “Ukrainian Sisu XA-185 amphibious armoured personnel carrier, donated by Finland, was captured by the Russian army in the East.”

