By Matthew Roscoe • 15 December 2022 • 16:11

WARNING: Multiple reports of credit card payments being double charged in Andalucia. Image: ESB Professional/Shutterstock.com

EURO WEEKLY NEWS has received multiple reports from readers of credit card payments in the Andalucia area being double charged.

Concerned readers of EWN in Andalucia raised the alert after they checked their bank accounts and realised they had been double charged on their credit card payments.

Euro Weekly News has received multiple reports of credit cards being double charged, mainly in the Andalucia area, which could prove problematic for some in the lead-up towards Christmas.

According to some of the readers, double charging has occurred on transactions made over the past week.

In fact, some readers have said that is has happened on EVERY transaction they have made since the beginning of the week (December 12).

Although banks are usually good at giving this money back, it could prove a real worry for people as Christmas approaches.

Some of the comments received by EWN were reportedly for large sums of money so we are urging people to check their statements and online banking to see if they have been affected.

If this is something that has affected you, then we would like to hear from you.

You can email us at [email protected]

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.