Demolition update of the old Red Cross building in Santa Pola

The building was formerly occupied by the Red Cross and had been in disuse since the association moved.

The City Council has proceeded to the demolition of the building, with the previous dismantling of the fibre cement covering the roof.

The councillor for Infrastructures, Trini Ortiz, said: “It is delicate work as we have first dismantled the fibre cement and we have to protect the early 20th-century cistern under the building.”

“The cistern that was inside the building will be protected and enhanced through a project being developed by the Museum of the Sea, as it is located in an archaeological area,” the councillor added.

The surface area to be demolished is 417m2 and occupies a volume of 1,375 cubic metres.