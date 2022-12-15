Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1954

By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 December 2022 • 13:20

Image - Nosonjai/Shutterstock

NOW is your chance! Let us know what you think, whether it be a suggestion or an opinion we love to hear from our readers. Here are our Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – 1954

Rabbit lover

Leapy, always love your articles. You seem to know everything that is going on. What about this strange idea of the Spanish to ban keeping pets that have been kept by children for many years. Rabbits and guinea pigs are amongst them. I have never heard of an invasion of guinea pigs, obviously turft out by their owners when bored with them. They wouldn’t last 5 minutes what with all the feral cats about. And tame rabbits, don’t get on well if they escape.

What is the government going to do, knock on every door and demand the children hand over their beloved pets for slaughter? I hope this is not the case. Are they forseeing dangerous mad rabbits taking over Spain.

When you see all the abandoned dogs in shelters and useless owners that allow them to crap all over pavements and park areas, surely cutting down on dog ownership would be more useful. Rabbits do not usually maul their owners or attack strangers – only in Monty Python of course.

Do you know the truth of this?

Sylvia

Veggie view

I love reading your column Nora, I find you write with such open sincerity and I enjoyed reading your latest column ´Dinner parties from hell`. I am vegetarian and have been for over 30years and it was simply a food choice, yes I may be reducing my carbon footprint and alleviating my part in animal cruelty, which is obviously an added bonus, I will not however force my choices on other people or make anyone feel bad about the choices they make. Thank you.

G Farran

Royal fuss

I have been hearing about the release of the new Netflix series re Harry and Meghan and I am just wondering if I am the only one who couldn’t give a hoot for either of them and certainly wouldn’t want to waste several hours of my life watching them portray themselves as victims. I don’t understand why people proclaim to be so happy with their new lives but still feel the need to stir the pot about the past.

Andrea, Alicante

Different tone

Leapy, I always enjoy reading your columns I find them so refreshing however controversial. Must say though that I found the tone of this week´s column about Diana Dors rather sad, for such a wonderful friendship to turn so sour and to then have to deal with the loss of a friendship and at the same time deal with anger at the betrayal.

H Moore

Bleak sales

The Black Friday/week sales were more like the bleak sales, it was either overpriced goods reduced to an average price or goods reduced in price that nobody would want to buy or would only fit a size 50 (UK 141/5) feet.

All the hype about the sales weeks before to be sorely disappointed, and to top it off you get stuck in traffic on the way to the shopping centre, then there is nowhere to park and when you do eventually finish your shopping, all the restaurants are full so there is nowhere to have a coffee or a bite to eat. Only winners here are the shops.

Fed up consumer

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.