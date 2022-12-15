Hear the La Cala Lions Roar

By Victoria Scott • 15 December 2022 • 15:00

Image - La Cala de Mijas Lions Club

ON Friday, December 9, the La Cala de Mijas Lions celebrated a fabulously festive Christmas dinner, to celebrate the past year and raised some well-deserved funds. The Lions are always doing whatever they can to help everyone. From the local community, and further afield nothing can stop the power of the Lions and what they do!

Originally founded in 1998 the La Cala de Mijas Lions offer various forms of support for those living in the community, and have even contributed help to many world disasters.

Exclusively talking to Euro Weekly News, President of La Cala Lions Wynson Beswick said,

” I came to Spain as a recently widowed woman to make a new way of life for myself and hopefully become part of an active community. I was introduced to the Lions via their charity shop and I have never looked back. I have been the President since last summer and enjoy every minute of it. I’m really passionate about those who volunteer to help the various charities and this doesn’t go unnoticed. We would never be able to raise all the funds we do raise without the help of these volunteers.

Here in the environment of the Lions everyone is made to feel welcome . I always encourage people to sign up either as a volunteer or Friend of the Lions or maybe become a member. Membership to join the Lions is 100 euros per annum and there is a magazine each quarter.

We try to help anyone who needs assistance. The feelings you get when you have helped someone is wonderful.¨

Helping the community every step of the way they also offer support groups for those with diabetes or help to those caring for sufferers of dementia.

The La Cala de Mijas Lions are as popular as ever, selling out their last three social events! Next is “An Evening with Old Blue Eyes” on January 13 and will cost €35 euros for a delicious 3-course meal at El Olivo’s. Tickets, membership, and further information can be found at La Cala de Mijas Charity shop, Calle Torremolinos, La Cala de Mijas or by emailing [email protected]

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.