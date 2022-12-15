How to transform your garden into a winter wonderland

By Betty Henderson • 15 December 2022 • 12:11

Add some festive decorations to your garden to make the most of the season at home

THE festive season is all around in our homes, but often we neglect our gardens at this time of year. Here we share some gardening advice to help you make the most of your garden, making it a true winter wonderland!

Plan your garden

Why not create a theme for your festive garden? Think up a colour scheme that will make your garden look its best. While neutral and dark tones work well in winter, you can spice this up for the festive period with some red or gold to draw attention to particular areas.

Add festive decorations

Decorations are not just for indoors, they can bring the Christmas spirit into your outdoor space. Decorations don’t need to be dramatic, you can add tasteful touches like a wreath, or a festive bird feeder that your garden visitors can also enjoy.

Social space

Add a firepit or some outdoor heaters to your garden and you can enjoy it as a social space with friends all year.