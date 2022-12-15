Hundreds celebrate Christmas with a Christmas Carol Concert in Torrevieja’s Plaza

On Wednesday, December 14, hundreds of Torrevieja residents of different nationalities gathered at the English Carol Concert in the Square which was organised by the Department of International Residents of the Torrevieja City Council and has been a yearly event since 2002.

The setting of the Plaza de la Constitucion was the meeting point to enjoy the first event organised in Torrevieja to celebrate the Christmas 2022 holidays, which was attended by the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, the deputy mayor of the City Council, Rosario Martínez and the Councilor for International Residents, Gitte Lund.

The Royal British Legion Band, directed by David Last, which is made up mainly of retired British musicians residing in Torrevieja, joined forces with the Crescendo choir and special guest singer Shani Ormiston.

Typical Christmas songs interpreted in both English and Spanish were the repertoire of the concert, in which the new Christmas song by Shani Ormiston More than luck could also be heard.