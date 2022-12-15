Mojacar (Almeria) shines more brightly at Christmas after winning Ferrero Rocher competition

By Linda Hall • 15 December 2022 • 16:45

HAPPY WINNER: Rosa Maria Cano with television presenter, Jesus Vazquez Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

MOJACAR has won Ferrero Rocher’s Juntos Brillamos Mas (We shine more brightly together) competition.

All of the municipality’s Christmas illuminations this year will be provided by the international chocolate firm after the town fended off seven rivals, all chosen for their charm, cultural richness, gastronomy, and hospitality.

“We are beside ourselves,” Mojacar’s mayor Rosa Maria Cano told an SER radio interviewer.

“This is the result of all the people and institutions that backed our candidature and made this possible. We have so much to thank them for,” Cano said.

Together with this outside support, the mayor explained that Mojacar residents had canvassed for votes as though it was an election.

In fact the vote-catching trek lasted for more than a month, she said, pointing out that this was even longer than a political campaign.

“We had a group of volunteers who didn’t stop, going by bus and asking people to vote,” she added. “We were in the Torrecardenas shopping centre, in Roquetas’ Gran Plaza, the queue for David Bisbal’s concert at the University, Villaricos market, Turre, everywhere there was an event.”

A team of specialist electricians began installing the lights began on December 13, a day after Mojacar was announced the winner, ready to be switched on at 8pm on December 15.

