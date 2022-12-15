By Anna Ellis • 15 December 2022 • 18:46
Orihuela's Rotary Club makes a difference for children at Christmas. Image: Orihuela City Council
The campaign will run until January 2.
The Councillor for Youth, Mar Ezcurra, confirmed “I would like to thank the Rotary Club and its president for their generosity, which will allow us to reach many more homes and give out much more hope this Christmas.
The Orihuela Rotarians said that they just want to try to make “our surroundings a better world.”
Previously, the councillor explained: “We have installed toy collection containers in several places around the town, in the Orihuela Costa Town Hall, in the Casa de la Juventud, in the Circo Atanasio Die Theatre, in the María Moliner Municipal Library and in La Lonja. This is with the aim that little ones leave there their used toys so that we can distribute them to other families. We would appreciate any new toys or any used toys that are in good condition.”
“We encourage all citizens to participate in this campaign to collect toys so that the Three Wise Men can reach all homes in Orihuela with their gifts and enthusiasm.”
