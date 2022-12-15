By Matthew Roscoe • 15 December 2022 • 10:26

HUGE number of Russian drones shot down by Ukraine latest combat losses reveal. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Thursday, December 15, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian armed forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more drones (UAVs).

Another 27 Russian drones were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, December 14, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 590 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 96,650, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Five more Russian tanks were destroyed as well as nine more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of 12 Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1943.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 15.12 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 15.12 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/lvHUoYhuP5 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) December 15, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the last day of the war shows that the loss of the five Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2975, while the destruction of nine more APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 5946 in total.

The destruction of another 27 Russian drones takes the number destroyed by Ukraine to 1644 in total.

Ukraine’s MoD also reported that its forces had destroyed two more Russian MLRS, which means Russia’s troops have now lost 406 in Ukraine.

Prominent Twitter user Ragnar Gudmundsson noted that the “7-day troop average rises above 500. 27 drones were added to the records as well as 12 artillery units. The counteroffensive ratio of visually confirmed 🇷🇺/🇺🇦 equipment rises to 2.87x. Sub-zero temperatures (°C) on the frontlines.”

7-day troop average rises above 500. 27 drones added to the records as well as 12 artillery units. Counteroffensive ratio of visually confirmed 🇷🇺/🇺🇦 equipment rises to 2.87x. Sub-zero temperatures (°C) on the frontlines.https://t.co/1eWkh8FnSz — Ragnar Gudmundsson 🇮🇸🇺🇦@[email protected] (@ragnarbjartur) December 15, 2022

