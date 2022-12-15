Three Cryptos Redefining the Crypto Landscape: Big Eyes Coin, Aave, and Ethereum.

By EWN • 15 December 2022 • 14:51

The growth of the cryptocurrency world can be attributed to the unique benefits crypto currently possesses. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Aave (AAVE), and Ethereum (ETH) are three unique cryptocurrencies whose introduction into the coin market has led to the evident growth of the market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is bringing new benefits to the Meme Coin Market

Recently introduced into the crypto market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-oriented meme cryptocurrency whose primary goal is to shift wealth into the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem and the world’s financial market. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem is a self-propagating and self-governing ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology and the functionality of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Aave (AAVE) allows users of the Coin Market to lend and borrow crypto assets in a Decentralised Manner

The Aave (AAVE) platform is an open-source, decentralised lending system and non-custodial money market protocol that allow users of the coin market to borrow, lend, and earn interest on cryptocurrencies and crypto assets. On the Aave (AAVE) platform, crypto users can play the roles of borrowers or lenders. Borrowers can borrow cryptocurrencies or crypto assets by paying volatile interest rates. Lenders, however, provide liquidity to the coin market and, in return, generate passive income in the form of interest.

The Aave (AAVE) system allows its users a special monopoly of power as it is a decentralised, open, and transparent system that operates without the interference of any centralized body or institution. The Aave (AAVE) protocol is a smart contract system that manages funds and enables instant loans. The platform operates and is supported by the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain network. The AAVE token is the ERC-20 token that serves utility and governance roles on the Aave platform.

Ethereum’s (ETH) features are facilitating the growth of Decentralisation

The Ethereum (ETH) network is one of the most extensive blockchain networks in the crypto industry, as it has the second-largest market capitalisation value after Bitcoin (BTC). Ethereum (ETH) is an open-source, decentralised computing network that supports the operation of a variety of decentralised services, including but not limited to decentralised applications (dApps) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Creators and developers of the decentralised finance (DeFi) space can create financial tools and games that will run on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

Ether is the official token that fuels the activities performed on the Ethereum (ETH) network. The Ether token is commonly symbolised as ETH and is used for purchasing functions on the Ethereum network.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

