Top 6 cryptos for 2023: Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin, and More

By EWN • 15 December 2022 • 14:07

2022 has been a year of numerous price declines and dips, but as the year approaches an end, investors are looking for cryptocurrencies to pump their bags in 2023.

The end of the year often comes with opportunities for a fresh start in the coming year, and this is best maximised by positioning yourself better. Here are the top 6 cryptocurrencies that could be a good buy for you this December (including presale meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

1) Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second-best meme coin in the crypto market and one of the tokens performing decently despite the market meltdown. Shiba is a meme coin that proves to be different and more relevant in the market as it offers users more than just fun and memes.

Shiba Inu offers its community the Shiba DEX, a DAO governance model and a metaverse. The Shiba community is primed for success; now could be the time to get on the train if you are yet to.

2) Near Protocol

Near protocol (NEAR) is a decentralised application and one of the Ethereum network competitors. It is a blockchain system that focuses on scalability and better storage in the crypto landscape. It is a high-performance blockchain system that is secure, scalable, and super-fast. Like other top blockchain networks, near protocol operates with smart contract functionality. Therefore, it needs no intermediary to perform transactions.

3) Ethereum

The Ethereum blockchain (ETH) is a second-generation blockchain system and a top network for smart contracts, DeFi solutions, dApps, and exchanges. The network houses some of the biggest dApps and decentralised exchanges in the crypto landscape. Ethereum is a network built to outperform Bitcoin in terms of blockchain innovations and provide more utilities for the sector. With Ethereum’s blockchain innovations, the landscape has witnessed some significant additions that have contributed to its growth until this moment. Ethereum is a top coin in the market and a must-have for market participants.

4) Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain system built to be an alternative to Ethereum and to outperform Ethereum in scalability. It is a decentralised and secure blockchain system to provide users with ultra-speed transactions at the cheapest rate possible. Cardano is famous for being able to perform thousands of transactions per second. It is also a proof-of-stake blockchain system and one of the biggest by market capitalisation.

5) Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the father of meme coins and the largest meme coin in the meta by market capitalisation. It is a first-generation meme coin created to be a joke and to mimic cryptocurrencies created using Bitcoin’s source code.

Although Dogecoin was created to offer zero utility, the meme coin has made massive waves in the crypto market and is the biggest in the meta. Dogecoin has been stable in the past weeks and has performed relatively well. The meme coin made massive gains around November, shortly after Elon Musk acquired Twitter, and has managed to grab more attention in the landscape.

6) Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin looking to launch on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a cat-themed meme coin that wants to bring wealth into Defi and provide its community with numerous means of making money. Big Eyes Coin has been on presale for months and has caught the attention of many market participants.

The meme coin has sold over $11 million in its previous presale stages. The presale isn’t over; it looks to do more and bring more people into its community. Big Eyes Coin is still on presale, and you can also become a part of the network by clicking here.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

