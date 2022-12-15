Valladolid diners complained after Almeria restaurant charged them for unwanted bread

By Linda Hall • 15 December 2022 • 15:13

NOT WANTED: Diners complained after charged for unordered bread Photo credit: Pixabay/Congerdesign

A VALLADOLID court has ordered an Almeria City restaurant to return €7 to diners who were charged for bread.

Pabli Gerboles and six friends had eaten at the restaurant in August 2021 and when the €236.20 bill arrived they saw there was a €7 charge for bread which they had neither ordered nor eaten.

As it happened, Gerboles is not only a lawyer but is a member of the FACUA consumer association’s legal team. On his return, FACUA’s Castilla y Leon branch contacted the restaurant, asking for the reimbursement of the €7, pointing out that there was no reference to the charge for bread on the printed and online menus.

Failing to receive a reply, the association started the legal proceedings that resulted in the Valladolid verdict, which stated that the Almeria restaurant had to return the €7 plus interest.

According to reports in the Almeria media, the restaurant in question has yet to make clear on either of its menus that diners will be charged for bread.

