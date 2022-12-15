Vera and District Lions (Almeria) share the fruits of their hard work

By Linda Hall • 15 December 2022 • 18:32

ROARING SUCCESS: Raffle table at the Vera and District Lions Club Jingle Bells Ball Photo credit: Vera and District Lions Club

AS 2022 drew to a close, the Vera and District Lions Club held their third annual Jingle Bells Ball.

The event at the Irish Rover in Mojacar was a complete sell-out with 130 people attending, all of whom were more than ready to make the evening a sizzling success.

The raffle table groaned with an amazing array of prizes, the entertainment schedule was packed with a myriad of musical delights and the dance floor was never empty.

“People may not be aware how far the Lion’s arms and resources have stretched in order to assist individuals and other charities,” the club’s president, Zoe Rylett told the Euro Weekly News afterwards.

“I would like to extend ROARING thanks and gratitude to all the supporters who have donated items or their valuable time and talents, be it supplying specialised equipment, supporting someone with a serious illness or keeping the food bank stocked to help feed 1,400 families,” Zoe explained.

“Our continuous aim is to ensure that we are able to improve the lives of others in our local communities,” she added.

The jingle bells will eventually drift off for another year but the Vera and District Lions Club committee are already planning an action-packed monthly event schedule for 2023.

“The San Agustin children’s home in Vera relies heavily on The Lions and with the amazing amount of €2,100 that was raised at the Ball, we can supply the children with winter coats and track suits,” Zoe said.

Any amount left over will kick-start the funding that the Lions need in order to undertake major renovations at the home. Constructed in 1872, and originally a hospital to attend the sick and the injured who worked in the Sierra de Almagrera mines, the building needs considerable attention.

Further information about the Vera and District Lions Club can be found on the www.veralions.com website or email the [email protected] email address.

