Villaricos (Almeria) residents petition Junta to reopen primary care health centre

By Linda Hall • 15 December 2022 • 17:36
VILLARICOS: Health centre closed in Cuevas del Almanzora’s coastal área
Photo credit: CC/Jose Guerrero Rodriguez
“They have been neglecting us little by little and now they’ve left us without medical attention altogether,” declared Antonio Collado, speaking to the Spanish media on behalf of Existimos.
“Before, a doctor would come some days each week, but now there is no doctor at all,” Collado said. “We have been abandoned for three months, especially the elderly who have to go 15 kilometres to see a doctor.”
The health centre in Villaricos, which is Cuevas del Almazora’s coastal area, has been closed since September, Collado said.
“The service started to become precarious months ago when the doctor came once or twice but now, even if you’ve been given an appointment, they ring to tell you it’s been cancelled because there’s no doctor.”
The only alternative is a phone consultation but for a face- to-face visit, it is necessary to go to Cueva, 15 kilometres way. Existimos is now collecting signatures, asking the region’s SAS health service to reopen the Villaricos centre as a “matter of urgency.”
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
