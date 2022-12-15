Walking Football: Festive bragging rights

By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 December 2022 • 11:20

Image - PKK Studio/Shutterstock

After a mediocre start to the season, Malaga wfc faced league leaders the walking dead at el Cañadon last week in the Baha Irish whiskey cup. Both sides played some slick walking football, showing why they both dominated the league and cup last year.

Malaga were their old self and ran out deserved winners 3-2 after player coach Mark Coleman reduced the deficit in the final minute with a penalty awarded for running. Other recent results saw Nerja united beating Torrox Tornedoes 7-2.

The cup is shaping up well with a semi finals looming, and the final to be played again between the winners of those in both east and west Costa del sol. Back to league action, Malaga 50 and 60 play The walking dead 50 and 60 in a double header at el cañadon this week.

This should as always, be an interesting evening, with both Malaga teams hoping to prove their credentials against this season’s most consistent club. All teams are still recruiting and offering one free taster session for new players.

With the winter break looming and Christmas, the next series of games will determine who has the bragging rights over the Christmas period. For all walking football news in Spain, go to walkingfooty.com on Facebook.

