Walking Football: Festive bragging rights

By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 December 2022 • 11:20
Image - PKK Studio/Shutterstock
Malaga were their old self and ran out deserved winners 3-2 after player coach Mark Coleman reduced the deficit in the final minute with a penalty awarded for running. Other recent results saw Nerja united beating Torrox Tornedoes 7-2.
The cup is shaping up well with a semi finals looming, and the final to be played again between the winners of those in both east and west Costa del sol. Back to league action, Malaga 50 and 60 play The walking dead 50 and 60 in a double header at el cañadon this week.
This should as always, be an interesting evening, with both Malaga teams hoping to prove their credentials against this season’s most consistent club. All teams are still recruiting and offering one free taster session for new players.
With the winter break looming and Christmas, the next series of games will determine who has the bragging rights over the Christmas period. For all walking football news in Spain, go to walkingfooty.com on Facebook.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.