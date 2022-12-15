With the interest of their members and the ecosystem at large, Big Eyes Coin and IMPT could make a 100x gain over Fantom and Cardano

By EWN • 15 December 2022 • 14:25

Decentralised is one of the most effective tools created to give marginalized groups a voice and to increase their influence on a global scale. The concept of decentralised, pioneered in the financial sector by cryptocurrencies, has spread to new fields, such as the gaming industry. We can thank Web 3.0 for making this possible.

Cryptocurrencies like Fantom (FTM) and Cardano (ADA) were designed with this distributed concept. While there are many advantages to decentralised, the upcoming Big Eyes Coin and IMPT (IMPT) token aims to decentralise the financial system further.

IMPT (IMPT) Works Hand-in-hand with Its Community

IMPT (IMPT) tokens are used exclusively within the IMPT ecosystem. Those who are a part of the IMPT community and wish to use the IMPT network will need to have a supply of the IMPT network’s cryptocurrency. IMPT places importance on a community that respects one another and the environment.

When making purchases on the network, IMPT (IMPT) token holders don’t have to worry about transaction fees or taxes. Token distribution, NFT fitting, and token distribution are ensured toward the common goal of helping members and the community in the world of cryptocurrencies.

IMPT’s top priority is maximizing profits while maintaining affordable interest rates for its clientele. One of the key beliefs of IMPT is that developments in blockchain technology and monetary decentralised must occur in the open. If everyone isn’t willing to be completely honest and open, nothing will get accomplished.

When it comes to problem-solving, IMPT believes that having a conversation is crucial. The IMPT crew is determined to balance preserving the environment and maximizing profits. The use of NFTs has done wonders for IMPT’s disposition. This means they significantly affect the market price of IMPT (IMPT) tokens.

Cardano (ADA) An Alternative To Existing dApps Blockchain

Known as the “world’s first computer programmer,” Ada Lovelace was a mathematician in the 19th century and the daughter of poet Lord Byron. The surname Cardano originated in this region. Cardano (ADA) is a third-generation cryptocurrency, along with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Fueled by the ADA digital currency, Cardano serves as a platform that offers a more scalable, secure, and efficient alternative to existing dApp blockchains like Ethereum.

Since Cardano prioritizes community input in its administration, it might be considered a community-driven project. Members of the Cardano community use this mechanism to vote on proposed platform updates. Using this approach, everyone’s thoughts will be considered.

Fantom (FTM) Offers Its Users a Faster and Cheaper Transaction Rate

South Korean computer scientist Ahn Byung Ik founded the platform and the Fantom (FTM) token in 2018. FTM is the native currency of the Fantom network for smart contracts. Its rapid speeds and affordable prices have earned it widespread renown. Although the Fantom (FTM) token was introduced in 2019, its popularity did not truly explode until 2021.

Fantom is a state-of-the-art contract blockchain technology that competes with leaders like Ethereum by promising to be faster and cheaper. Instead of using Ethereum’s blockchain, Fantom uses a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) built on top of Hedera Hashgraph. Blockchains store and show transaction histories using hashes represented by Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs).

Fantom uses a distributed Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus process called Lachesis, in contrast to Ethereum’s centralised PoS. Therefore, it may not have to wait for a certain number of incoming transactions before beginning to handle them individually.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The caring Cat-themed Coin dedicated to our oceans

Another coin arriving on the scene, with community at its center, is Big Eyes Coin. So far Big Eyes has seen a crazily successful presale, currently in its seventh stage. The project has already raised over $11 million!

Straying from the familiar dog theme of most meme coins seen in the cryptocurrency market, Big Eyes Coin has managed to attract a huge audience with its adorable big-eyed cat mascot. Recently seen on a billboard in Times Square, Big Eyes is pushing to get the recognition it deserves. However, Big Eyes isn’t just about appearances. The project is dedicated to change, with 5% of its total supply set aside in a charity wallet to be donated to ocean conservation charities.

Head over to their website to see what Big Eyes has to offer (even their website is super cute). They’ve made it very simple to sign up ahead of launch. Links are below!

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

