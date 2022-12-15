Workman dies after falling from scaffolding at funeral home in Malaga’s Alozaina

By Chris King • 15 December 2022 • 17:38
Image of an Emergencies 112 Andalucia operator.
Credit: Junta de Andalucia
According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a 58-year-old worker died this Thursday, December 15, after falling from the scaffolding he was working on in a funeral home in the Malaga municipality of Alozaina.
At around 12:30pm the 112 switchboard received a call from a witness informing them of a work accident. They informed the operator that a man had fallen from a height of approximately two metres while working on a scaffold in the funeral home of the local cemetery.
112 immediately deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil and the Local Police, Civil Guard. A 061 Health Emergency Centre ambulance belonging to the Andalucian Health Service was also dispatched, with a team of medics, as well as an emergency helicopter.
On arrival at the location, they verified that there was nothing they could do to help the workman and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
