12-year-old boy drops dead suddenly on school bus after suffering cardiac arrest

A 12-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest yesterday, Thursday, December 15, after collapsing inside the school bus. The incident occurred in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh

According to Manish Jatav’s family, their son had finished eating lunch at school with his brother. He boarded the bus to go back home again. When the incident occurred, the driver immediately requested medical assistance. A medical team subsequently arrived on the scene but they were unable to revive Manish.

Dr Anil Goyal, the district hospital surgeon, told reporters: “Manish was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. We gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but could not revive him. As per his symptoms, he died of cardiac failure”.