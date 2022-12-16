12-year-old boy drops dead suddenly on school bus after suffering cardiac arrest

BREAKING UPDATE: 170 firefighters attend blaze in which ten people died Close
By Chris King • 16 December 2022 • 21:22

Image of a young man with heart pain. Credit: pickingpok/Shutterstock.com.

A 12-year-old boy dropped dead on a school bus in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh in India after suffering cardiac arrest.

 

A 12-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest yesterday, Thursday, December 15, after collapsing inside the school bus. The incident occurred in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh

 

A 12-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest yesterday, Thursday, December 15, after collapsing inside the school bus. The incident occurred in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh
 
According to Manish Jatav’s family, their son had finished eating lunch at school with his brother. He boarded the bus to go back home again. When the incident occurred, the driver immediately requested medical assistance. A medical team subsequently arrived on the scene but they were unable to revive Manish. 
 
Dr Anil Goyal, the district hospital surgeon, told reporters: “Manish was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. We gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but could not revive him. As per his symptoms, he died of cardiac failure”.
 
He added: “Such incidents have risen after Covid-19 as per a study. It is possibly the first time someone this young have died of cardiac arrest in MP”.
 
There has been a sudden increase among young people of Sudden Cardiac Arrest or SCA health experts have said. This has been blamed on hypertension, smoking, the increased consumption of alcohol, diabetes, and general sedentary lifestyles. Medical professionals claim that in some cases, the deceased was probably not even aware of the health risks.
 
The American Heart Association recently conducted research. Its results revealed that in deaths involving SCA, over 13 per cent occurred in the mid-20s to 40s age group. According to a similar study by the Indian Heart Association, heart disease tends to affect Indians without warning and at a much earlier age than other demographics, as reported by timesnownews.com.
 

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

