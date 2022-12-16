36-year-old cruise ship passenger drowns after falling overboard

By Chris King • 16 December 2022 • 0:09

Image of the MSC Meraviglia. Credit: [email protected]

A 36-year-old woman drowned after falling overboard from the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship between the Bahamas and Florida.

A 36-year-old cruise ship passenger died this morning, Thursday, December 15, after she fell overboard from the MSC Meraviglia. The luxury liner was en route to Florida from Ocean Cay in the Bahamas at the time of the incident, according to the celebrity news outlet TMZ.

As reported by a spokesperson for the U.S. Coastguard, they were alerted to the fact that a woman had fallen from the ship while it was around 18 miles off the coast of its destination in Port Canaveral. An emergency rescue helicopter was immediately deployed to the location, along with a search boat. They discovered the body shortly afterwards.

Mystery still surrounds the cause of the woman’s fall at around 5am. An alarm sounded in the early hours of the morning with a message alerting the ship’s passengers that somebody had fallen overboard.

One passenger claimed to TMZ that a member of staff reported seeing her jump but that is yet to be verified. Her body was recovered at around 7:30am by the search teams.

Posting on its Twitter profile, a message from Port Canaveral said: “Dear Guests – Embarkation for your cruise will be delayed by at least 5 hours due to a guest emergency onboard the previous cruise. Please postpone your arrival at Port Canaveral by 5 hours”.

IMPORTANT UPDATE FROM @MSCCruisesUSA REGARDING TODAY'S SAILING ABOARD MSC MERAVIGLIA: "Dear Guests – Embarkation for your cruise will be delayed by at least 5 hours due to a guest emergency onboard the previous cruise. Please postpone your arrival at Port Canaveral by 5 hours." pic.twitter.com/tDzUeGuxNT — Port Canaveral (@PortCanaveral) December 15, 2022

When the ship finally arrived at its destination, passengers were told they could not immediately disembark. Shocking footage obtained by dailymail.co.uk showed the moment that a mass brawl broke out after the passengers were informed they had to delay.

US Customs and Border Protection officers subsequently arrested several people for their part in the fighting. Amid the confusion, it was reported by witnesses that the corpse of the deceased woman was left uncovered on the back of a pickup truck on the quayside.