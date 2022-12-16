BREAKING: At least 5 adults and 5 children have died in a Lyon apartment fire

Italian boyfriend of former Greek MEP Eva Kaili names suspected mastermind of Qatar bribery plot Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 December 2022 • 7:48

At least 10 people, five adults and five children have died in a Lyon apartment fire this morning. 

The fire broke out in an apartment block in the town of Vaulx-en-Velin, near Lyon according to a report by news site La Vanguardia on Friday, December 16. 

Some 160 firefighters have been on the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.

Although authorities have confirmed the fire, no further details have been provided, with the cause of the fire or the total number of dead and injured not yet known. 

More information to follow. 

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

