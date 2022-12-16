BREAKING: At least 5 adults and 5 children have died in a Lyon apartment fire

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 December 2022 • 7:48
The fire broke out in an apartment block in the town of Vaulx-en-Velin, near Lyon according to a report by news site La Vanguardia on Friday, December 16.
Some 160 firefighters have been on the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.
Although authorities have confirmed the fire, no further details have been provided, with the cause of the fire or the total number of dead and injured not yet known.
At least 10 people killed and 14 injured, including four in critical condition, after fire at apartment building in Vaulx-en-Velin, France, overnight https://t.co/6ZAzGaMZ5S
— Factal News (@factal) December 16, 2022
