Breaking: British woman killed in hit-and-run incident on Tenerife in Canary Islands

By Chris King • 16 December 2022 • 22:05

British woman killed in hit-and-run incident on Tenerife in Canary Islands

A 50-year-old British woman passed away on the Canary Island of Tenerife as the result of serious injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run incident.

A 50-year-old British woman died yesterday, Thursday, December 15, as the result of a horrific hit-and-run incident on the Canary Island of Tenerife. Her mother was also injured in the event that occurred on Sunday 11 in the Las Chafiras area of the island.

A white van allegedly mounted the pavement at around 8:30pm as the two women were out walking and collided with them. Police officers on the island immediately launched a manhunt for the driver who took off after the crash without stopping.

It is alleged that the driver paused briefly at the scene after the collision but upon realising the damage he had done, sped off again, leaving his victims lying on the pavement.

As reported today, Friday 16, by The Mirror, the younger of the two passed away in a hospital in the island’s capital of Santa Cruz de Tenerife as a result of the injuries she sustained in the incident. According to reports, she suffered serious head injuries.

