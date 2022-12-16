BREAKING: Russian House head in Central African Republic hospitalised after assassination attempt

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 December 2022 • 12:40

THE head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), Dmitry Syty, has been hospitalised in the capital Bangui after an assassination attempt, as reported on Friday, December 16.

On December 16, in the Central African Republic’s capital of Bangui, the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Syty, received a package containing an explosive that detonated in his hands – he survived the assassination attempt and is now in hospital.

Vladislav Ilyin, the press attaché of the Russian embassy, told Russian media outlet RIA that the attempt on the Russian delegate’s life had been made on the morning of December 16.

“This morning there was an attempt on the life of Dmitry Sergeevich Syty, the general director of the Russian House, he is in hospital,” Ilyin said.

🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺⚡️⚡️⚡️ #Bangi | #CAR ★ Today in Bangui there was a terrorist act ⚡️ against the Russian humanitarian mission. The head of the Russian House, Dmitry Syty, received a package containing an explosive that detonated in his hands. pic.twitter.com/aTiA6IotZi — Тоби айоделе -Tboy🇷🇺 🇳🇬 (@TobiAyodele) December 16, 2022

The incident comes days after Jarosław Szymczyk, Poland’s police chief, was hospitalised on the morning of Wednesday, December 14, after a gift package he received from Ukraine exploded when he opened it.

According to the Polish Interior Ministry, the incident occurred at the police headquarters in the country’s capital, Warsaw.

Back in October, the Chairman of the Central African Republic’s Parliament said that the people of CAR understood and supported Russia in the situation it finds itself in.

On Sunday, October 23, Simplis Sarandji told Russian media outlet RIA Novosti that not only do the people of the Central African Republic (CAR) support Russia but both country’s leaders (President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and President Vladimir Putin) understand each other and “relations are developing at a high level.”

“People in the Central African Republic understand well the situation in which Russia finds itself and sympathise with it, just as the Russian authorities once supported the CAR in a difficult situation,” Sarandji said at the time.

“If there were no such understanding, Russia would not have come to the aid at a difficult moment to maintain security in our country.”

The high level of relations between the Touadéra and Putin is the reason for this, Sarandji stated.

“Going back to the cooperation between our countries, I cannot but mention the high level of relations between our presidents – there are no misunderstandings between them, and our nations can only benefit from this,” he said.

“On the world stage, our countries support each other, the environment in our relations is very good and cooperation is developing.”

He added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank all the Russian people, the Russian government and especially Vladimir Putin, as well as all the Russian politicians, thinkers, teachers, and journalists – for the attention given to our country.

“Have no doubt, the attitude of the CAR towards Russia is sincere, heartfelt and friendly.”

