Bronze award for Vera (Almeria) initiative to discourage smoking on beaches

By Linda Hall • 16 December 2022 • 15:10

SMOKE-FREE RECOGNITION: Pedro Salas with Jorge del Diego Salas Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA’S beaches have been recognised for their smoke-free zones.

Beaches councillor Pedro Salas received the certificate in the Bronze category from Jorge del Diego Salas, director-general of the Junta de Andalucia’s Public Health and Pharmaceuticals department.

Salas was attending a conference focusing on Andalucia’s Smoking Plan, held at Antequera hospital in Malaga province, where 134 gold, silver and bronze certificates were awarded to bodies responsible for introducing smoke-free zones.

Vera joined the regional government’s Smoke-free Beaches campaign in 2019, when the town hall banned smoking in some zones on the municipality’s four beaches.

“So that services’ employees, beachgoers and members of the public have full access to information about the smoke-free zones, details are available at all tourist information points,” the councillor added.

“The town hall hopes to encourage healthy habits with this initiative, improving health and quality of life for residents and visitors while increasing environmental quality and improving the image of Vera’s beaches,” the councillor explained.

“This award demonstrates the work, often silent, that is carried out year-round to ensure that Vera’s beaches are a national and international reference, with a coastlines and services that are amongst Europe’s best,” Salas said.

