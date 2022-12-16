Cash injection for sustainable tourism projects in Almería

By Betty Henderson • 16 December 2022 • 15:00

Almería City Mayor, María del Mar Vázquez announces proposals for a funding boost from the national Ministry of Culture and Tourism

SUSTAINABLE tourism in Almería is set for a major funding increase thanks to a grant from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sports. The City Council will receive €3 million to carry out its ‘Sustainable Tourism Plan’.

The decision was announced on Friday, December 16 by Aránzazu Martín, a representative from the regional Junta de Andalucía, who said the funding has been allocated from the Next Generation Funds from the European Union.

The funding in the city region will be used on projects increasing energy efficiency, digital marketing, and measures to break the seasonal limits of the local tourism industry sustainably.

City Mayor, María del Mar Vázquez, accepted the funding, highlighting recent sustainable projects including the transition to renewable energy in council buildings. She added that the new funding will go towards policies like improving local cycling infrastructure.

Three other parcels of funding have also been allocated to other local councils for sustainable tourism plans including in Vera, Cabo de Gato, and Roquetas de Mar. The three regions will receive €2.5 million each to implement a variety of sustainable schemes over the next three years.