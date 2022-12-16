Court victory for Arboleas (Almeria) in fight over Cantoria pig farm

By Linda Hall • 16 December 2022 • 11:15

ARBOLEAS: Cantoria pig farm plans halted Photo credit: CC/Luis Alfonso Fernandez

AN Almeria court upheld Arboleas town hall’s 2019 appeal against a Cantoria pig farm.

The court declared plans to raise 670 pigs in Cantoria’s El Plantio district “null and void” as the future piggery would have been located very near Arboleas.

The project failed to take into account the regulations stipulating the minimum distance between a farm of this type and a residential area, the court ruled.

The Cantoria installation would have been located under a kilometre away from Arboleas’ Los Llanos neighbourhood, the tribunal said.

The regulations do include exceptions which in some cases would authorise a pig farm less than a kilometre away from an inhabited area. These did not apply in the case of El Plantio on several counts, but principally owing to the number of pigs involved.

“Now residents will be able to enjoy their homes without the torment of a piggery nearby,” said Arboleas mayor, Cristobal Garcia.

“When we were small, homes in the country always had a pig, a couple of donkeys and hens, but we were almost living in the third world,” he added. “Because we lived with a pig outside the bedroom window half a century ago doesn’t mean we want to continue living with pigs near our houses.”

