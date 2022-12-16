Drunken priest blames altar wine at mass after crashing into five cars in Valencia

By Chris King • 16 December 2022 • 2:05

Image of Valencia Local Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Local Valencia

A drunken priest who crashed into five cars in the city of Valencia blamed his accident on the wine he drank at mass.

A drunken priest who collided with five vehicles on a street in the city of Valencia blamed his drunken state on wine he had consumed during a mass he had celebrated shortly before the accident happened.

The incident occurred last Saturday, December 10, in the Monteolivete neighbourhood of the city. Sources close to the investigation said that when Local Police officers breathalysed the man after the accident he produced a result 0.54 mg/l of alcohol in his blood.