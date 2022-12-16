Drunken priest blames altar wine at mass after crashing into five cars in Valencia

By Chris King • 16 December 2022 • 2:05
Image of Valencia Local Police vehicle.
Credit: Policia Local Valencia
A drunken priest who collided with five vehicles on a street in the city of Valencia blamed his drunken state on wine he had consumed during a mass he had celebrated shortly before the accident happened.
The incident occurred last Saturday, December 10, in the Monteolivete neighbourhood of the city. Sources close to the investigation said that when Local Police officers breathalysed the man after the accident he produced a result 0.54 mg/l of alcohol in his blood.
As reported this Thursday 15, by Las Provincias, the priest was fined and four points were withdrawn from his driving licence.
Eyewitnesses from commercial establishments near the accident scene reported that the priest regretted the events and the damage he had caused. They said he attributed his drunkenness to the wine he had drunk during a mass he had celebrated shortly beforehand.
Local Police sources informed EFE that five vehicles were involved in the accident and an administrative file was opened for the person responsible for the events, whose identity has not been disclosed, as reported by noticiasdenavarra.com.
