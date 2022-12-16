By Chris King • 16 December 2022 • 20:46

Image of 061 medics attending a patient. Credit: Junta de Andalucia

A factory worker in Granada’s Velez de Benaudalla was hospitalised after suffering a serious accident.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a worker has been seriously injured this afternoon, Friday, December 16, after an accident at a factory in Velez de Benaudalla, in the province of Granada.

The incident occurred around 4:15pm, with the 112 coordinating centre switchboard receiving an emergency call from the factory. They informed the operator that an accident had occurred involving an employee and urgent medical assistance was requested.

112 immediately deployed an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre (CES), to the location, complete with a team of medics. Patrols from the Guardia Civil and Local Police were also dispatched along with the Fire Brigade.

As a result of the accident, a 39-year-old male employee was seriously injured in the arm and face. He was subsequently transferred in an ambulance to the trauma hospital by the medical team.

The warehouse where the accident took place has been sealed until the appropriate investigation is carried out. At the moment, the circumstances in which the incident occurred are unknown. 112 has informed the Occupational Risk Prevention Centre and the Labour Inspectorate, as is normal protocol in such instances.

