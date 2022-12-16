Festive fashion show set to boost local business in run-up to Christmas

By Betty Henderson • 16 December 2022 • 14:37

Models showed off the latest local designs at a seasonal fashion show in Almería

FASHIONISTAS headed to Almería to showcase the latest trends ahead of Christmas. The show on Thursday, December 15 at the Mercado Central gave shoppers some last minute Christmas shopping inspiration.

Models took to the catwalk in a variety of dazzling designs by local designers, to the delight of the audience. The colourful event always catches the eye of Christmas shoppers, giving local businesses a much-needed push in December. This year local businesses participating included Nieves Pérez Boutique, Lola Ruiz, 50 sombras de color, Lyubasha Kyleshko, Le Petit Bewbé, and Al Alba.

The ‘I Love Shopping’ fashion show has become a staple of the city’s festive celebrations, and is now in its ninth year. The event is organised by Navarro Pasarela with support from the City Council and aims to promote local businesses in the run-up to Christmas and highlight the incredible work from local designers.

Local Councillor, Jesús Luque, attended the catwalk and spoke about the event saying, “This event is well-established on the Almería business calendar. It is one of many commercial campaigns we have launched to boost local businesses at this crucial time of year”.