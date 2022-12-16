FIFA rejects President Zelenskyy’s request to relay video message before 2022 Qatar World Cup final

BREAKING UPDATE: 170 firefighters attend blaze in which ten people died Close
By Chris King • 16 December 2022 • 19:01

Image of Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Dmytro Larin / Shutterstock.com

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request to relay a video message before the 2022 Qatar World Cup final was rejected by the International Football Federation (FIFA).

 

The International Football Federation (FIFA) has rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request to relay a video message ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup final this Sunday, December 18, according to CNN.
 
Representatives of the office of the President of Ukraine were apparently surprised by FIFA’s negative response said the news agency, citing a source.
 
It is not known whether the message was planned to be broadcast pre-recorded or live. Negotiations between Zelenskyy’s office and FIFA on this issue are allegedly still ongoing. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said today at a press conference that the football field is not a place for political actions and protests.
 
Zelenskyy previously made video messages during the American Grammy Music Awards and at the Cannes Film Festival.
 
The 2022 World Cup final in Qatar between France and Argentina will be staged at the Lusail Aikonik stadium in Doha, as reported by ria.ru.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

