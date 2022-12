FIFA rejects President Zelenskyy’s request to relay video message before 2022 Qatar World Cup final

The International Football Federation (FIFA) has rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request to relay a video message ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup final this Sunday, December 18, according to CNN.

Representatives of the office of the President of Ukraine were apparently surprised by FIFA’s negative response said the news agency, citing a source.

It is not known whether the message was planned to be broadcast pre-recorded or live. Negotiations between Zelenskyy’s office and FIFA on this issue are allegedly still ongoing. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said today at a press conference that the football field is not a place for political actions and protests.