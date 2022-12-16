Flamingoes are gradually returning to Cabo de Gata-Nijar (Almeria) salt beds

By Linda Hall • 16 December 2022 • 13:03

JUNE 2022: Las Salinas salt beds dried up owing to damaged infrastructure Photo credit: cabogataalmeria.com

FLAMINGOES are other wading birds are gradually returning to the Las Salinas salt beds in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park.

They have been seen feeding in pools there for the first time since Las Salinas dried up last June after spring rains damaged the infrastructure that fed seawater into the salt beds.

Speaking to the Spanish media on December 15, Aranzazu Martin Moya, the Junta’s delegate to Almeria, described the birds’ habitat as “controlled” and said that repairs to the conduits would be completed by January 2023.

A day later, a meeting of the Cabo de Gata-Nijar park’s board of governors heard that work was progressing well.

“Only 12 metres of piping remain to be cleared of obstructions before we reach the sea,” said Joseph Perez, technical director of the salt-extraction concessionary Union Salinera.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram