Former Serbian footballer and free-kick legend Sinisa Mihajlovic dies aged 53

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 December 2022 • 16:21

Former Serbian football player Sinisa Mihajlovic dies aged 53. Image: Ettore Griffoni/Shutterstock.com

TRIBUTES flooded social media after news that former Serbian football player Sinisa Mihajlovic has died at the age of 53 following a battle with cancer.

Former Serbian soccer player and coach Sinisa Mihajlovic died in a hospital in Rome on Friday, December 16 after battling leukaemia since 2019.

“Wife Arianna, with her children Viktorija, Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nikolas, her granddaughter Violante, her mother Vikyorija and her brother Drazen, shares the unjust and untimely death of her exemplary husband, father, son and brother, Sinisa Mihajlovic,” his family said in a statement published by the Italian news agency ANSA.

“A unique man, an extraordinary professional, helpful and kind to everyone, who fought bravely against a horrible disease.”

The statement added: “We thank the doctors and nurses who have followed him over the years, with love and respect. Sinisa will always be with us. I live with all the love he gave us.”

Mihajlovic played for Yugoslavia from 1991 to 2003, of which his first four caps in 1991 represented SFR Yugoslavia.

He played in the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2000 tournaments.

In total, the midfielder won 63 caps and scored 10 goals for his country and was also considered by many as one of the best free kick takers of all time.

Prior to his death, one person shared a clip of one of his free kicks alongside the caption: “Siniša Mihajlović is one of the best players from long range. What a touch he had.

“He was remarkable from set pieces. Each goal he scored got better and better.

“Lazio legend 💙🦅”

 

Tributes flooded social media following news of Mihajlovic’s death.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter: “Terrible news. Sinisa Mihajlović has passed away at 53 after long fight with illness.

“I respect the illness, I will face it, with chest puffed out, looking it in the eyes, the way I always have done”, he said years ago.

“Fighter, great man. Shocking news.

“RIP 🙏🏻🕊️”

Serie A tweeted: “The Lega Serie A is deeply saddened by the passing of Siniša Mihajlović, an icon of football and life. His pure class as a footballer and coach, his strength and his humanity are an example that leaves an indelible mark on Italian and world football.”

Mihajlović played for some of Serie A’s top teams.

In 1992, he joined Roma before moving to Sampdoria, where he played 110 times.

He then secured a move to Lazio, playing 126 times across six years before transferring to Inter.

He also managed several top clubs, including Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Milan and the Serbian national team.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma paid tribute to Sinisa Mihajlovic: “You have always been a warrior and I know how much you fought. I thank you for always believing in me and for everything you told me since the first day we met.”

