Four concertgoers in critical condition after a riot at Brixton’s O2 Academy

16 December 2022

Scenes at Brixton's 02 Acamdey - [email protected]

Four concertgoers are in critical condition and fighting for their lives after a riot broke out at a concert at Brixton’s O2 Academy.

Police were called to the venue on Thursday night according to the Daily Mail on Friday, December 16, after a large crowd tried to force their way into the venue without tickets.

Afrobeats singer Asake was due to perform when the riot broke out leaving a number of people injured in the crush, with eight hospitalised, and four critical. As a result, the show was cancelled leaving the police and the venue management to clean up.

So far no arrests have been made with police viewing footage posted online and from CCTV cameras in the area. A number of police also suffered minor injuries in the scuffle that took place as they tried to deal with the situation.

⚡️Débandade de masse lors d'un concert à Londres 10 personnes ont été blessées, dont 4 sont dans un état critique.

Environ 3000 personnes ont tenté de s'introduire sur le territoire de la salle de concert O2 Academy Brixton, où se tenait le concert de la chanteuse nigériane Asaka pic.twitter.com/F7E2WWbFbp — ☭🇷🇺Russie-infos🥰☭ (@RussieInfos) December 16, 2022

Asake told fans that he could not continue with the performance after 3,000 fans had tried to break into the concert venue saying: “Security police have asked us to close the show. We apologise to you, this is nothing to do with us or the promoter.

“This is basically… listen to what I am saying.”

The management then took over the mic and told those in the venue to leave the way they came with a promise that they will get a refund.

WATCH: #BNNUK Reports. Four people are in 'critical condition' after a large crowd attempted to gain entry into O2 Academy Brixton without tickets, the Metropolitan Police has revealed.#AsakeConcert #Brixton #UK #Social pic.twitter.com/3ydVe4mdIW — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 16, 2022

The incident has been described as “extremely distressing” by Met Police Gold Commander Ade Adelekan who urged anyone with information to contact the force.

He said: “I am aware of videos being shared on social media. I would ask people to be sensible about what they share, and not to post material that will be upsetting to those affected by this incident.

“Where force has been used by police officers, those officers know they have to be accountable for their actions. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will view all material, including Body Worn Video footage from the officers at the scene.

“In relation to a clip being widely shared, I can confirm that no police dogs were deployed to the location.”

Lambeth Police confirmed that: “Emergency services attended the O2 Academy in Brixton following reports that a number of people had been injured after a large crowd attempted to enter without tickets.

“Four people are in critical condition at the hospital. Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance.”

The scene at the O2 Academy in Brixton this morning after a crush outside the Asake concert last night. Four people are fighting for their lives in hospital and police have started an urgent investigation. @LBC @LBCNews pic.twitter.com/QszSYqgm1Q — Charlotte Lynch (@charlotterlynch) December 16, 2022

Anyone who has yet to speak with the police about the events that left four concertgoers in critical condition is asked to call 101 and quote ref 6725/15Dec. The police would also like any footage that anyone may have taken of events which they can send to @MetCC via Twitter.

