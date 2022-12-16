Health authorities dismiss Strep A fears following Nijar (Almeria) two-year-old’s death

By Linda Hall • 16 December 2022 • 20:33

NIJAR: Two-year-old’s death investigated after postmortem finds Strep A Photo credit: CC/ANE

JUNTA DE ANDALUCIA sources confirmed to the Spanish media that the Health department was investigating the death of a two-year-old from Nijar.

A postmortem showed the presence of Strep A and the authorities said they were not ruling out the bacteria as the cause of the child’s death last November but were waiting for further results.

The Health department also announced that as of December 12, five children aged between one month and 14 years were hospitalised in Andalucia region hospitals with Strep A infections. All were being treated with antibiotics.

Andalucia’s Public Health and Pharmaceutials general-directorate and the SAS health service were reviewing cases from previous years to determine whether there has been an increase in cases.

“There is no need for alarm,” Health department sources said. “This is a common ailment both in Andalucia and Spain which is usually mild and caused by a known bacteria. It is rapidly diagnosed and can be treated with antibiotics.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram