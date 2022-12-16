By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 December 2022 • 11:36

Largest free standing Aquarium in the world explodes killing more than 1,500 fish

A 16-metre high, the largest free-standing aquarium in the world burst spewing water and fish throughout the lobby and into the street.

According to the news site RND on Friday, December 16 the aquarium was the feature of the Radisson Blue hotel in Berlin-Mitte containing more than 1,500 fish.

Guests said that there was a loud bang at around 5:30 am followed by a rush of water, the noise of the explosion bringing guests out of their rooms to see what was happening.

One frightened young woman told the German Press Agency: “We were really scared.” No one on reception was answering the phone either.

She said that the management of the hotel had not told them what was going on, with other guests agreeing that there was just no information about had happened or what action if any they should take.

Radisson fish tank explosion in Berlin. We live next door and our building shook! Very scary. ⁦⁦@dwnews⁩ ⁦@cnnbrk⁩ ⁦@RadissonBlu⁩ pic.twitter.com/UgZTaTUcFP — Marielle Tierney (@TierneyMarielle) December 16, 2022

She finished by saying: “After 8 o’clock came the information that we had to get out.”

Another guest said that he had left the hotel to go for a smoke, on his return he said: “You could see that the whole thing broke apart.”

He added: “I had already seen that the beautiful aquarium was gone” and that police were on the scene and he was prevented from entering the premises. His wife was still in the bedroom.

Continuing she said that he had watched divers cleaning the aquarium the night before saying: “That was super interesting. I took pictures there.”

Guests say that the hotel looks like a war zone, there are dead fish everywhere and everything inside the hotel has been destroyed. All the windows have been shattered and many of the doors broken.

Bro what the fuck the fish tank of my hotel just exploded in the middle of the night WHATS GOING ON. #radissonblu #Berlin #aquarium #Explosion pic.twitter.com/Od8iS9YxBN — Niklas Scheele (@niklas_scheele) December 16, 2022

According to the owners of the AquaDom in Sealife was the “largest, cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world.” It was a well-known attraction and made of acrylic glass. It was 16 meters high and had a diameter of 11.5 meters and had an elevator that travelled through the interior of the aquarium.

There were believed to be more than 1,500 fish of more than 100 species, living in over one million litres of salt water. The weight of the water in the world’s largest free-standing aquarium, is said to have been around 1,000 tonnes.

