Spanish National Police officer commits suicide on duty and fugitive flees the scene

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 December 2022 • 13:39

Spanish National Police officer commits suicide on shift and fugitive flees the scene. Image: Formatoriginal/Shutterstock.com

ANOTHER tragic event in Spain after a Spanish National Police officer committed suicide while on duty in Castellon , which allowed a fugitive to flee the scene.

On the morning of Thursday, December 15, the same day as a female Guardia Civil officer killed her two daughters before taking her own life, a Spanish National Police officer from Castellon committed suicide, which allowed a fugitive to flee from the scene.

The 40-year-old officer from the Valencian municipality of Castellon, belonging to the police station in Río Sella street, shot himself in the courthouse on Bulevar Blasco Ibáñez and later died of his injuries.

The officer had just transferred a prisoner to the judicial building and was in the forensic clinic when, suddenly, at around 11.30 am he pulled out his gun and shot himself, according to Spanish news outlet Informacion.

The Emergency Medical Care Service (SAMU) were dispatched to the scene and arrived within minutes, according to initial reports, however, despite the best efforts from doctors, the married officer, who was the father of three children, died shortly after.

During the tragic events and due to the confusion they caused, a 46-year-old Albanian citizen managed to flee from the courthouse.

According to the same Spanish newspaper on December 16, police are investigating the escape of the fugitive who managed to take advantage of the situation after the officer who brought him to the building went to attend to his colleague who had just shot himself.

The fugitive has a search and appearance warrant from another court and is still on the run, as reported by Informacion.

