No need to panic about Almeria City’s newly-definied low emission zone

By Linda Hall • 16 December 2022 • 18:15

LOW EMISSIONS: Nothing will change on January 1, city hall said Photo credit: CC/Ana Mora

ALMERIA city hall reassured drivers that despite introducing a Low Emission Zone (ZBE) nothing will change on January 1.

Speaking to the Spanish media, city hall spokeswoman Ana Martinez Labella and Maria del Mar Garcia Lorca, Mobility and Public councillor, explained that although city hall has defined a ZBE, this would not affect the public.

In compliance with EU directives for municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, city hall has marked out a ZBE, an area extending westwards from Calle Reina which excludes the Paseo de Almeria and Via Parque, although access controls cameras will be installed in the latter.

The councillors emphasised that nobody would be obliged to change their vehicle or acquire a special sticker. Nor would there be any restrictions.

“At present the government is asking us to define the ZBE space, so there is no difference whatsoever between the situation now and what will happen in January. Absolutely nothing will change,” they insisted.

“City hall does not want the obligatory ZBE to have a negative impact on residents or those from adjoining areas,” Garcia Lorca said.

Almeria will go lightly on contaminating vehicles for several reasons, municipal sources have said, principally because of the excellent quality of the capital’s air and an absence of pollution.

“We don’t have pollution, we don’t have industries, we don’t have as many vehicles as Madrid,” they said. “What we do have are the nearby sea and the wind.”

