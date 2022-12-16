Now IMPT Token’s presale is finished, is Big Eyes Coin Going To Be the next huge ecological Crypto Presale?

By EWN • 16 December 2022 • 14:00

The environmental impact of the cryptocurrency industry is one of the biggest issues faced by this industry.

Recently, two brand-new cryptocurrencies entered the industry, IMPT Token (IMPT) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and working to fix this, but now IMPT Token’s presale is finishing, many opportunists are turning to Big Eyes Coin, which offers better prospects. Let’s dig deeper and find out more about these 2 cryptocurrencies.

How Is IMPT Token Saving The Environment?

IMPT.io Token (IMPT) is a crypto coin aimed at reducing pollution by providing individuals and businesses with direct access to the carbon credit market. A carbon credit is a permit representing the removal of one tonne of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. They are often purchased to offset carbon emissions and are one of the world’s most promising tools to help fight climate change. The problem with today’s carbon credit market is that it is highly complex and designed for large companies with regulatory obligations to offset the carbon emissions generated by industrial production.

Small businesses and individuals are not obligated to offset their emissions, but they do so if they want to make a positive contribution to the environment. Individuals often feel uneasy about entering the market due to ambiguous pricing data, the prevalence of fraud, and fraudulent carbon credits in the carbon credit market. They believe everyone should have the opportunity to make a positive contribution to the environment, regardless of their ability to purchase carbon credits.

IMPT carbon credits will be hosted on the blockchain as NFTs, making them fully authentic and traceable. If the user wishes to cancel the credit, the credit will be sent to the writing address and removed from circulation. In addition to the carbon marketplace, IMPT.io Token (IMPT) will also release a shopping platform that allows users to passively earn carbon credits when shopping at their favorite stores.

This shopping platform has a long list of world-renowned affiliates who allocate a portion of their sales profits to environmental projects such as IMPT.io. As of now, many world-famous companies such as Nike, Puma, Amazon, Dyson, Netflix, Samsung, Microsoft, and The North Face are participating. With such a strong catalog of affiliates, it’s no surprise that investors expect huge returns from the carbon credit ecosystem.

How Will Big Eyes Coin’s Presale Achieve More Than IMPT Token’s?

The ERC-20 meme token Big Eyes Coin leverages the blockchain’s low energy production to convey a unique ecological message that is a natural progression from Ethereum. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has an ambitious goal of saving the planet, and the new and improved Ethereum is a great blockchain to help make that happen. Big Eyes Coin chose to build on the Ethereum network was the advantages that The Merge brings.

The goal of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project is to protect fish and oceans. It will be done using 5% of all BIG tokens held in the Big Eyes Coin charity wallet. The value of the donation increases with the value of BIG, so growing and expanding as much as possible is the primary concern of the project.

Big Eyes Coin is still in its infancy, so now is the ideal time to participate in future opportunities with BIG profits after IMPT Token’s presale has finished.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

