Rate that Crypto could boom like DOGE in 2021

By EWN • 16 December 2022 • 13:00

Cryptocurrency might have started as a Wild West of investing dominated by mavericks, but today it is firmly in the financial mainstream. Big banks and institutional investors treat it as a serious asset despite recent volatility and regulatory crackdowns in some countries.

Despite that volatility, many cryptocurrency investors lookout for the next big payoff. If you want to start buying cryptocurrency, you might wonder which will bring the biggest potential return, as DOGE did to its investors in 2021.

Dogecoin ($DOGE), considered by many as the original “memecoin,” caused a stir in 2021 as its price skyrocketed. The token, which uses an image of the Shiba Inu as its avatar, is accepted as payment by some major companies.

Dogecoin was created in 2013 by two software engineers, Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus. Markus and Palmer reportedly created the token as a joke, commenting on the wild speculation of the cryptocurrency market.

At the time of writing this piece, Dogecoin’s market capitalization was $12.8 billion making it the 8th-largest cryptocurrency.

Your chances of investing in a token that could boom like DOGE in 2021 might be better with a smaller token that has yet to be pumped up by institutional investors the way bitcoin has.

Here is one emerging cryptocurrency to watch as we enter 2023.

Rate That Crypto ($RTC)

Rate That Crypto ($RTC) is an exciting, free-play, learn-and-earn game where players use points to predict, bullish or bearish, against their favorite crypto projects using live price data over a specified time window of their choice.

Players whose predictions are correct earn more points, while those with incorrect predictions lose their staked points. Rate That Crypto has a gamified system where the points multiplier is based on the timeframe selected by the players. They compete to climb the leaderboard for the monthly season. To stay up to date with all things Rate That Crypto check out the RTC Discord Server and join the telegram group.

All you need to do is play to climb the rankings and increase your chances of winning the platform’s native token, $RTC, NFTs and more, all without risking any capital whatsoever. The top 100 players earn these cryptos.

Like all P2E games, you can trade in-game assets, which in this case, are mostly $RTC and NFTs. As a new player, you will be issued points, which you can use to compete against players worldwide. Earnings are distributed directly into players’ non-custodial wallets. Users can also earn bonus points via referrals and ads, which facilitate the growth of the prize pool.

Apart from playing games, Rate That Crypto provides many educational materials and sources for crypto newbies and experienced traders to sharpen their skills and prepare themselves for the live markets.

Users can also keep up to date with the latest news, read about the latest innovations and discover new projects across various sectors, including DeFi, Metaverse, NFTs, P2E and more.

With Rate That Crypto ($RTC) still in its nascent stage, it would be anyone’s guess where the next levels will lead. Many industry experts are predicting that Rate That Crypto could boom like DOGE in 2021 and give 1000x returns to its early investors in the future. Rate That Crypto ($RTC) is a great game to have fun with!

Rate That Crypto is presently running the token’s presale, allowing investors to get $RTC tokens at a discounted price before it launches onto exchanges. Investing in the token now gives you a fair advantage to make large profits over the coming months and years.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido