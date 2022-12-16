By Matthew Roscoe • 16 December 2022 • 13:19

Tributes pour in following sudden death of popular Michelin-starred chef in the UK. Image: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com

THE UK’S Michelin Guide led tributes following the sudden death of Michelin-starred chef Paul Kitching, as reported on December 16.

The sudden death of Michelin-starred chef Paul Kitching, owner of 21212 restaurant in Scotland’s Edinburgh, was reported by his wife Katie O’Brien via social media.

Katie wrote: “My love has gone. But what a love x.”

My love has gone. But what a love x pic.twitter.com/w3gKsTsOsZ — 21212 (@21212Edinburgh) December 15, 2022

Paul, 61, moved to Scotland’s capital city in 2009 with his wife, who combined have over 60 years of restaurant experience, where they they opened 21212, a five star restaurant with rooms.

Edinburgh’s 21212 has received numerous awards including best new restaurant in the UK, a Michelin star between 2009 and 2019, four AA rosettes and been named Catering in Scotland’s Restaurant of the Year.

Paul was also awarded the Prince Philip medal for services to the catering industry.

Paul’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Michelin Guide UK wrote: “Paul Kitching was kind, clever, hugely talented and infectiously enthusiastic. He was also a true maverick and his passion and creativity were evident in every dish he created. Our heartfelt sympathies go to Katie and all his family.”

Paul Kitching was kind, clever, hugely talented and infectiously enthusiastic. He was also a true maverick and his passion and creativity were evident in every dish he created. Our heartfelt sympathies go to Katie and all his family. — The MICHELIN Guide (@MichelinGuideUK) December 16, 2022

Other people paid tribute to the award-winning chef.

TV’s Gillian McKeith said: “This is so sad. Phenomenal creator of fabulous dining experiences. He will be missed all over especially in #edinburgh #scotland. RIP. Chef Paul Kitching has died – tributes from restaurant world.”

This is so sad. Phenomenal creator of fabulous dining experiences. He will be missed all over especially in #edinburgh #scotland. RIP. Chef Paul Kitching has died – tributes from restaurant world – https://t.co/8YXfY1Pd5j — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) December 16, 2022

“He is truly missed. He was a friend and neighbour, Kim and I, our friends and family have shared many lovely meals with him, Katie and the team. @21212Edinburgh,” wrote one person.

He is truly missed. He was a friend and neighbor, Kim and I, our friends and family have shared many lovely meals with him, Katie and the team. @21212Edinburgh — Sharon – Our #Edinburgh #Christmas (@So_Scottish) December 16, 2022

The Peat Inn wrote: “We are devastated to hear the passing of our friend Paul Kitching. Paul personally told us when we were awarded our Michelin Star. Such a gentleman, such a talent, our thoughts are with Katie, Paul’s family and all his team. Rest In Peace Chef.”

We are devastated to hear the passing of our friend Paul Kitching. Paul personally told us when we were awarded our Michelin Star. Such a gentleman, such a talent, our thoughts are with Katie, Paul's family and all his team. Rest In Peace Chef@21212Edinburgh @geoffreysmeddle pic.twitter.com/3KzSwjXs0B — The Peat Inn (@ThePeatInn) December 16, 2022

The Sugarvine Restaurant Guide wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Paul Kitching. It was an honour to work with him when he was at his Michelin starred Juniper in Altrincham. A real character who will be sorely missed by everyone in the industry.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Paul Kitching. It was an honour to work with him when he was at his Michelin starred Juniper in Altrincham. A real character who will be sorely missed by everyone in the industry. https://t.co/ndj8Wnab6a — Sugarvine Restaurant Guide (@sugarvine) December 16, 2022

While food critic Jay Rayner wrote: “RIP Paul Kitching. He was quietly one of Britain’s great chefs. To get a sense of him here’s my review of his restaurant Juniper from 2003, which I think pretty much covers the wild ride his food could be.”

RIP Paul Kitching. He was quietly one of Britain's great chefs. To get a sense of him here's my review of his restaurant Juniper from 2003, which I think pretty much covers the wild ride his food could be. https://t.co/0LMAoCA0Sd https://t.co/ZkyhJbvrEN — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) December 16, 2022

And another person on Twitter wrote: “Loved going to 21212 and the random combinations of tastes he would create. You thinking that couldn’t possibly go, but always changed your mind.”

