Three-month-old left in car while parents go gambling in a nearby casino

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 December 2022 • 10:54

Broken car window - Credit Policia Nacional

In an appalling case of child abuse police have arrested a couple in Madrid after officers were alerted to a three-month-old locked in a car.

The police confirmed on Friday, December 16 that a caller on Wednesday night reported a baby crying in a car in a parking lot near a casino in the Madrid district of Centro.

When the agents arrived at around 3 am they found the baby abandoned inside the vehicle. They immediately broke the rear window of the vehicle and removed the child, who was very disturbed and had been vomiting.

The agents called for medical assistance and pacified the child while waiting for the paramedics to arrive. Once they were on the scene the police handed the child over and left to try and locate the parents.

After several inquiries the located the parents in the nearby casino, where they were gambling. They were immediately arrested and taken away, while the child was taken into care.

The parents have been charged with the crime of abandonment after they left their three-month-old in their car while they went gambling.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.