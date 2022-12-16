Vera (Almeria) shopping voucher campaign boosts spending in shops and businesses

By Linda Hall • 16 December 2022 • 17:03

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING: Vera’s announces its second vouchers’ campaign Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA town hall is preparing another edition of its Shopping Vouchers campaign in collaboration with Almeria’s Chamber of Commerce.

“This is one of Andalucia’s most successful commercial revitalisation initiatives,” declared Vera’s mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco.

Vera launched its first shopping voucher campaign last Christmas, allocating €100,000 to the innovative scheme. Owing to its success, the town hall launched another €100,000 edition between April 29 and May 20 to boost local businesses before the start of the summer season.

This Christmas, the town hall has allocated €200,000 for issuing the €20 vouchers which are expected to generate sales of €800,000 the mayor said.

Each €20 voucher costs €15 to acquire, as Vera’s town hall will reimburse participating business with the €5 difference when purchases are made. Consumers first need to register on the www.alcomercio.es website, after which they will be entitled to download a weekly maximum of 10 vouchers.

“The initiative’s success last Christmas showed us that Vera residents did their Christmas shopping here rather than in shopping centres or online because they received better discounts with the vouchers,” said Vera’s Commerce councillor Ana Lourdes Ramirez.

