White House insists the time has not yet arrived for talks on Ukraine

By Chris King • 16 December 2022 • 19:24

Image of U.S. National Security Adviso Jake Sullivan. Credit: Wikipedia - By The White House - https://www.freep.com/story/opinion/contributors/2021/11/17/opinion-bidens-infrastructure-plan-u-s-can-compete-globally/8642680002/, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=108364063

The U.S. National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, believes the time for talks over Ukraine has not yet arrived.

According to Jake Sullivan, the National Security Adviser to Joe Biden, the President of the United States, it is too early to talk about the beginning of the negotiation process in Ukraine. The U.S. is seeking to put Ukraine in a better position in potential negotiations with Russia he insisted today, Friday, December 16.

“Our job is to continue to provide military support to Ukraine so that they are in the best position at the negotiating table. This moment has not yet come”, Mr Sullivan explained during a speech at the Carnegie Endowment.

He noted that the White House hopes for Congress to approve a new aid package for Ukraine. “We are confident that we will receive strong support on this issue from both parties”, the politician added.

In November, Anthony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State said that determining the timing and content of negotiations with Russia depends solely on Ukraine.

Previously, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that he had not ‘closed the door’ to the negotiation process with Russia, although Ukraine does not intend to establish diplomatic contacts with the current Russian leadership, as reported by kommersant.ru.

___________________________________________________________

