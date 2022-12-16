BREAKING: Body of 34-year-old woman found in storage room of her home in Spain’s Lleida

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 December 2022 • 15:14

POLICE are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman whose body was found in the storage room of her home in Spain’s Lleida.

According to early Spanish media reports, the Mossos d’Esquadra, the autonomous police force responsible for law enforcement in the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia, are investigating the death of a woman in Lleida, whose body was found in the storage room of her home on December 16.

Sources from the Catalan police told Spanish news outlet La Vanguardia that there were signs of criminality.

The 34-year-old woman had reportedly been missing since Sunday, December 11.

More to follow…

