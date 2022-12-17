Big Eyes Coin is set to dominate the Crypto Market in 2023 while Ethereum and Terra Classic Shivers

By EWN • 17 December 2022 • 14:35

Cryptocurrency has been one of the greatest things to happen to the financial sector and the world. As a result, new technology and features are being added to the DeFi space to make it more efficient and effective for its users. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme cryptocurrency that aims to revolutionize the DeFi space with its features and use cases. The meme coin is cat-themed and offers zero fees and no taxes on trading BIG tokens.

Terra Classic (LUNC): Making Payments Easier than Ever

With the ultimate goal to free people from hidden fees embedded into regular payments, Terra Classic (LUNC) is an open-source, public blockchain protocol running on Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus to power stablecoins. It maintains equilibrium by making use of specialized algorithmic spending as well as stablecoin usage data. Information is gathered directly from the Terra blockchain, with LUNA at the center of its system.

This protocol will provide holders with staking rewards as well as governance power. In addition, users can vote on proposals and have a say in everything. It is used to operate a collateralizing mechanism that backs and secures the price stability of Terra network stablecoins. This network was created to challenge incumbent retail payment apps. Terra was built to save service providers hundreds of millions per year.

Ethereum (ETH): Blockchain Technology Leader

Ethereum is the second most used platform, which utilizes blockchain technology and expands its use to various applications. For example, with no limits to Ethereum (ETH), blockchain network users can build digital tokens and decentralized applications of all kinds. Ethereum (ETH) runs on PoW consensus protocol via Ethash – an algorithm primarily focused on GPU mining.

In addition, it employs a Keccak hash feature popularly recognized as SHA-3. Thus, this algorithm’s ultimate goal is to implement high-security cryptographic components. Based on a distributed public ledger, ETH runs on a computer system known as Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It is a primary software that facilitates the creation of dApps and smart contracts.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Reimagining DeFi Space to New Level

This Ethereum-based decentralized meme currency aims to shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and protect the most important part of the world ecosystem. Furthermore, this protocol aims to build a blockchain that self-propagates for hyper-growth, by using NFTs to offer access to more content and events, making the blockchain hypeship well worth boarding.

The platform is adopting a “no buy tax, no sell tax” policy meaning zero transactions and processing fees across investor categories. Its ultimate goal is to storm the DeFi space by letting users use BIG tokens for performing transactions across DeFi like staking, liquidity provision, and yield farming. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to be entirely secure for users, and Solidity Finance has fully audited its smart contracts.

Total Supply of Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

According to tokenomics, 80% of the total supply of 200 billion tokens will be available at Big Eyes Coin (BIG) launch. In addition, 5% of the total supply will be allocated to Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) charity wallet and donated to ocean-saving charities.

How to Buy Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has massive potential to become the next major crypto coin in the meme sector. The project stands out from other cryptocurrencies as it provides utility and practical applications that no other crypto project does.

To be a part of this amazing community, purchase a BIG token by following the steps below:

Make sure your MetaMask Wallet is connected to the https://bigeyes.space/ website. If you are purchasing from mobile, use Trust Wallet for the best experience. Once the presale is ended, click on “Connect Wallet” and select the appropriate option. For mobile wallet apps, select “Wallet Connect.” After the launch, you can claim your BIG tokens by visiting the main website and clicking on the pink “claim” button. Your tokens will be transferred to your wallet shortly.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido